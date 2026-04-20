IPL 2026: Connolly’s 87 powers Punjab surge as positive intent fuels big win

Intro

Aggressive batting and smart partnerships guide Punjab to dominant victory again

Chandigarh

Punjab Kings continued their dominant run in the Indian Premier League 2026 season with a commanding 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants, as all-rounder Cooper Connolly credited the team’s positive batting approach following his match-winning 87.

Batting first, Punjab Kings piled up an imposing 254/7, riding on a sensational 182-run partnership between Connolly and Priyansh Arya. While Arya unleashed a breathtaking 93 off just 37 balls, Connolly anchored the innings with a fluent 87 from 46 deliveries, striking eight fours and seven sixes. Their aggressive stand left the opposition bowlers under relentless pressure.

Reflecting on the innings, Connolly said the team’s philosophy remains straightforward—play positive cricket, capitalise on scoring opportunities, and maintain pressure throughout. He noted that batting first does not significantly alter their mindset, as the focus is always on intent and execution. Connolly also praised Arya’s explosive knock, admitting he often found himself watching from the other end as his partner dominated the attack.

Lucknow Super Giants showed brief resistance in their chase. Ayush Badoni and Mitchell Marsh provided a steady start with a 61-run opening stand, while skipper Rishabh Pant chipped in with a quickfire 43. However, the daunting target proved beyond reach as wickets fell at regular intervals.

The victory propelled Punjab Kings to the top of the table with five wins and one no-result, taking their tally to 11 points. In doing so, they also became the first team in IPL history to remain unbeaten after their first six matches of a season, underlining their early dominance.

Looking ahead, Punjab face a crucial clash against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi. Connolly emphasised the importance of staying grounded, taking one match at a time, and continuously improving—an approach he said is shaped by the competitive mindset ingrained in Australian cricket.

With confidence high and momentum firmly on their side, Punjab Kings appear well-placed to continue their impressive campaign.