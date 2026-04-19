‘Indian states can attract more Asian investment’

Intro: Indian states are urged to court East Asian giants, turning regional ties into a multibillion-dollar windfall for national growth.

NEW DELHI

India’s state governments are being urged to join forces with the central leadership to attract massive new investments from East Asian neighbors.

A recent report suggests that as global markets shift due to conflicts in the West, India has a golden opportunity to strengthen economic ties with nations like Japan, South Korea, and Vietnam.

The report highlights that while countries like Japan have already invested over $43 billion in India, there is still huge untapped potential. To capitalize on this, Japan recently created a special division dedicated to helping its companies expand into Indian markets. Currently, over 1,400 Japanese firms operate across states like Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, but officials believe this is just the beginning.

Individual states are already making big moves. Maharashtra recently secured a massive $8.5 billion deal with Vietnam’s VinGroup. This partnership aims to build eco-friendly “smart townships” and boost renewable energy, potentially housing 200,000 people. Last year, Maharashtra alone brought in nearly 40 percent of all foreign investment entering India, proving that local efforts yield high rewards.

Other states are following suit. Gujarat recently signed a deal with a Taiwan-linked firm to create a specialized industrial park. Experts believe that if more states focus on modern infrastructure and green energy, India can become the primary hub for Asian business. By simplifying rules and building stronger relationships with ASEAN nations, Indian states can lead the country toward a new era of rapid economic growth and regional stability.