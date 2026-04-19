India strengthens trade ties with South Africa

Blurb: Indian companies are targeting South Africa’s Dube TradePort SEZ as a strategic manufacturing hub to boost exports and compete with global rivals across the continent.

NEW DELHI

India is looking to boost its economic presence in Africa by targeting new investment opportunities in South Africa’s Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone (SEZ). As global competition heats up, Indian companies are viewing this logistics hub as a strategic gateway to scale up manufacturing and export operations across the continent.

The Dube TradePort is unique because it is the only South African economic zone integrated with an international airport. This location offers a massive advantage for industries that rely on quick exports, such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, and car parts. Indian giants like Mahindra and Cipla are already operating within the zone, proving that the partnership creates jobs and strengthens bilateral ties.

To attract more global players, the SEZ offers enticing benefits, including a low 15 percent corporate tax rate and ready to use industrial land. A massive expansion is also underway, adding over 700 hectares to the site to accommodate more factories. This growth comes at a vital time as New Delhi keeps a close watch on new trade deals between China and Africa, which could shift the balance of regional trade.

For India, the focus is on staying competitive. By utilizing the SEZ’s advanced infrastructure and customs-controlled areas, Indian firms can lower their costs and reach global markets faster. Experts believe that deepening this commercial bond will not only help India secure its footprint in Africa but also turn the Dube TradePort into a central pillar of India-South Africa economic cooperation for years to come.