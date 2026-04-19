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Consumer Firms Set For Strong Quarter Growth

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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New Delhi

Consumer discretionary companies are likely to report strong growth in the March quarter, driven by improving demand, a report said. Revenue is expected to rise about 23 percent year-on-year, supported by recovery across sectors. Jewellery may lead with sharp gains, while apparel and paints could see steady growth. Food delivery businesses are also expected to remain stable. Profit margins may improve slightly due to better efficiency and higher sales. However, challenges like cost pressures and competition remain. Overall, the sector is showing signs of recovery after a period of weak demand and uncertainty.

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