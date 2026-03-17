Savita Samaj Seeks Shade Nets at Gadag Signals Amid Heat

Intro

With temperatures soaring in Gadag city, the Savita Samaj has appealed to the district administration to immediately install green shade nets at major traffic signals to protect commuters from extreme heat and related health risks.

Gadag

In a press statement issued on March 17, Krishna H. Hadapad, District President of the Gadag District Savita Samaj, highlighted the growing concerns of citizens who are increasingly affected by the intense summer heat while waiting at traffic signals. He stressed that urgent measures are needed to safeguard public health and ensure smoother traffic management across the city.

According to the statement, temperatures in Gadag district have already reached between 38°C and 40°C, exposing motorists to harsh sunlight for durations ranging from 60 to 90 seconds at traffic signals. This prolonged exposure has led to a rise in health issues such as sunstroke, dizziness, and dehydration among commuters. Hadapad emphasized that providing shaded areas at signals would significantly reduce these risks and improve overall commuter safety.

The absence of shade at traffic intersections has also contributed to traffic violations. Many motorists, in an attempt to escape the scorching heat, tend to stop their vehicles under nearby trees or building shadows instead of waiting at designated signal points. This behavior often leads to congestion and increases the likelihood of signal jumping. The installation of green nets, he noted, would encourage disciplined traffic movement and reduce such violations.

Special concern was also raised for vulnerable groups, including elderly individuals, children, and pregnant women traveling on two-wheelers, who are particularly affected by the extreme heat. Hadapad pointed out that similar measures had been implemented by the district administration in previous years and urged authorities to continue the initiative this year as well.

He further noted that several districts across the state have already adopted such systems and called for immediate implementation at key junctions in Gadag city, including Mulagund Naka and Bhoomareddi Circle.

Protecting public health should be a top priority for the government. With temperatures rising day by day, the district administration must act without further delay, Hadapad stated in his appeal.