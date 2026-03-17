No Negligence in Implementation of PM’s 15-Point Programme: DC

Blurb:

Koppal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh B. Itnal has directed officials to ensure strict and effective implementation of the Prime Minister’s New 15-Point Programme.

Koppal

Chairing a review meeting on Tuesday at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Koppal, Dr. Itnal assessed the progress of the Prime Minister’s New 15-Point Programme for the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26, covering the period from October to December 2025. He instructed all concerned departments to give top priority to the implementation of minority welfare schemes and ensure that the intended benefits reach eligible beneficiaries without delay.

The programme is a key initiative aimed at the comprehensive development of minority communities, including Muslims, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, and Buddhists. It encompasses various welfare measures such as scholarships for students, free pre-examination coaching, and financial assistance for self-employment. Dr. Itnal stressed that departmental officials must take proactive steps to ensure these benefits are effectively delivered to the targeted groups.

During the review, the Deputy Commissioner noted that the performance of some departments was not satisfactory. He expressed concern over delays in achieving set targets and directed officials to expedite pending works on a priority basis. He further cautioned against limiting progress to paperwork and reports, insisting that tangible results must be visible at the ground level.

Highlighting the need for greater public awareness, Dr. Itnal called for special outreach and publicity campaigns to inform minority communities about the available schemes. He also emphasized the importance of coordination among various departments to ensure efficient delivery of benefits such as housing, land allotment, Ganga Kalyan schemes, and self-employment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by District Minority Welfare Officer Ajmeer Ali, District Labour Officer Sudha Garag, Lead Bank Manager Maruti, and nominated members of the district-level implementation committee, including Nazeer Saab Mulimani and Mehboob Pasha Manvi. Taluk-level officers and staff from various departments were also present.