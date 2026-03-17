LPG Distributors’ Assn releases do’s and don’ts for consumers

Mysuru

Due to the Iran–Israel conflict, there has been some disruption in the supply of cooking gas. However, steps have been taken to ensure that domestic consumers do not face any inconvenience, informed Mehul Patel, President of the LPG Distributors’ Association.

Speaking to reporters in the city, he said that while there may have been some disruption in the supply of commercial cylinders, both the Central and State governments have initiated measures to resolve the issue. Three ships carrying LPG have already reached Indian ports, and it will take two to three days to process and distribute the gas. Hence, the situation is expected to normalize soon.

He further stated that domestic consumers should book cylinders as per the revised intervals: Consumers with one cylinder should book after 25 days. Those with two cylinders should book after 30 days. In rural areas, the booking interval is 40 days.

Patel also clarified that there is no disruption in the supply of cylinders to priority sectors such as Anganwadis and industries. However, supply to hotels and similar establishments is expected to stabilize soon.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp and IVRS booking numbers of the three major LPG companies have been changed, and services are now more efficient than before:

Bharat Gas – WhatsApp: 1800224344, IVRS: 7715012345

Indane Gas – WhatsApp: 75888 88824, IVRS: 77189 55555

HP Gas – WhatsApp: 92222 01122, IVRS: 88888 23456

Former MLA and distributor from Chamarajanagar, Nanjundaswamy, and another distributor Ranga were also present.

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