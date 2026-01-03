Saffron leader announces cash reward for chopping SRK’s tongue

Lucknow

A fresh controversy erupted after Mira Thakur, former Agra district president of the All India Hindu Mahasabha, announced a cash reward of ₹1 lakh for anyone who would “chop Shah Rukh Khan’s tongue,” following his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to sign Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rehman. Thakur, speaking to reporters in Mathura, also defaced posters of the actor and struck them with sandals as a mark of protest.

Her statement came days after BJP leader Sangeet Som labelled Shah Rukh Khan a “traitor,” alleging that the actor supported players from a country where Hindus were facing violence. Several seers also criticised Khan, questioning his decision to include a Bangladeshi player and demanding that Bangladeshi cricketers raise concerns over the safety of Hindus in their country. Prominent religious leaders, including Dhirendra Shastri and Swami Rambhadracharya, condemned the actor, while All India Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri said Khan should respect public sentiment.