No luggage racks allowed on buses, orders Transport Minister

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has ordered the removal of luggage racks from the tops of all buses and banned the transport of commercial goods to improve safety and reduce fire hazards. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy announced the directive on Friday, emphasising that only small passenger luggage and suitcases will be permitted inside buses.

“All buses, both private and government-run, must remove rooftop luggage racks. No commercial goods should be carried on buses,” Reddy said, citing past incidents to underline the urgency. “In the Kurnool bus tragedy, around 300 mobile phones with flammable batteries were being transported. In the Hiriyur bus accident, while rash driving by a container truck was the primary cause, it reinforces why buses should not carry commercial goods,” the minister added.

The directive applies to both existing and new buses. Officials have been instructed to monitor compliance and ensure that buses do not transport hazardous materials alongside passengers.