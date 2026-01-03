Indore water tragedy: PM stays silent whenever poor die, says Rahul

New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharply criticised the BJP’s “double-engine government” in Madhya Pradesh after at least 10 people reportedly died due to contaminated drinking water in Indore. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent whenever the poor lose their lives and accused the state administration of “criminal negligence.” Gandhi alleged that Madhya Pradesh has turned into the “epicentre of misgovernance,” citing past incidents involving deaths linked to cough syrups, unhygienic conditions in government hospitals, and now the contaminated water crisis.

In a post on X, he said “poison” instead of water was supplied to residents while the administration “slept,” and claimed poor families were left devastated while BJP leaders displayed arrogance instead of empathy. He questioned why repeated complaints about foul-smelling, dirty water were ignored, how sewage mixed with drinking water, why supply was not stopped, and when responsible officials would face action. Clean water is a fundamental right, he said, and accused the BJP government of destroying it through negligence.

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed reports of 10 deaths linked to the diarrhoea outbreak, though locals claim the toll is higher. Health authorities said contamination occurred due to a pipeline leak, with over 1,400 residents affected by diarrhoea and vomiting in the Bhagirathpura area in the past nine days.

Uma Bharti slams MP govt over Indore water tragedy



Indore BJP veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti launched a fierce attack on the state government over deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area. Calling the incident a stain on the state and administration, she said “poisonous water” claiming lives in India’s “cleanest city” is a disgrace. Bharti criticised the government’s focus on compensation, saying human life cannot be valued at ₹2 lakh and demanded strict punishment for those responsible. She termed the crisis a major test for Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and accused officials of negligence.

