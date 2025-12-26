Romantic Journey music video song

Arjun Kishore Chandra, who was not only the hero of the film ‘Life 360’ but also directed it, had later flown abroad in search of a job. Even there, his mind kept wrinting scripts etc., He would do something in his free time. The reward for that is that he has written the story, lyrics and action cuts for a five-minute nusic video song called ‘Pranaya Payana’ and appeared in the lead role. Senior businessman Rajashekhar.S of Bengaluru, who has been supporting his efforts since the beginning, has invested under Sri Sai Gagan Productions. The tagline ‘Loving & Travelling’ is meaning full.

Ashwini PuneethRajkumar, who watched the song just the other day, was impressed and decided to release it through her own PRK Audio company, and called the director and producer to his office to praise them.

Talking about the song, I was curious about how blind people perceives smell and how they feels touch. The director explains that the song was made to convey this. Regardless of the physical disability, he will tell how a person who has a dream in life can achieve it without worrying. In addition, scenes have been captured in beautiful places there to convey how good Ireland is.

Theater actress Edel Ashling is the heroine. Arjun plays the supporing role. Music is by Ajesh.MC, cinematography by Turlough Kennedy, screenplay by Sripad Joshi, vocals by Siddharth Belmannu, editing by Advik-Vinodh, colorist Anilkumar.K. The video song can be watched on PRK YouTube from this Saturday.