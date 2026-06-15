Modi to lead International Day of Yoga celebrations

Intro: The main national event will be held at the historic Red Road under the leadership of the Prime Minister

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2026 in Kolkata on June 21, the Ministry of AYUSH announced on Monday while formally launching the nationwide and global countdown to the annual event.

The announcement was made during the curtain raiser programme for International Day of Yoga 2026, where the government outlined a series of activities planned across India and abroad to mark the occasion. The main national event will be held at the historic Red Road under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the programme, Prataprao Jadhav unveiled the official theme for this year’s observance, Yoga for Healthy Ageing. The theme emphasizes the role of yoga in promoting physical fitness, mental well-being, and a higher quality of life, particularly as populations around the world continue to age.

Jadhav noted that increasing life expectancy presents new challenges for societies, including ensuring that people remain healthy, active, and independent in their later years. He described yoga as a holistic and time-tested practice capable of addressing these concerns by supporting overall wellness and healthy ageing.

Highlighting the growing international popularity of yoga, the minister said more than 210 Indian diplomatic missions worldwide, working in coordination with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, will organise celebrations at nearly 2,500 locations across the globe.

He observed that yoga has evolved into a worldwide movement since the United Nations General Assembly adopted India’s proposal to establish an International Day of Yoga in 2014. According to Jadhav, yoga has transcended geographical, cultural, and linguistic barriers and has become a shared global practice promoting health, harmony, and well-being.

The minister also announced that a nationwide live yoga session organised on June 14 attracted more than four lakh participants simultaneously, setting a new Guinness World Record. The achievement reflects the growing enthusiasm for yoga and wellness initiatives across the country.

As part of the broader celebrations, the Ministry of Culture will organise special Yoga Day programmes at 100 iconic locations nationwide. Meanwhile, the Ministry of AYUSH is conducting the Gangotri to Gangasagar: Ganga Tat Yoga Yatra from June 13 to June 20, combining yoga awareness with environmental conservation, river culture, and community engagement.

Ahead of the main event, Kolkata will host several programmes, including Doud se Dhyan on June 19 and Vande Yogam on June 20. These events are designed to promote fitness, mindfulness, patriotism, and India’s rich cultural heritage.