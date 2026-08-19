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ORR road project faces industry opposition

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Industry body ORRCA has urged authorities to defer Bengaluru’s Rs 450-crore ORR road project until the Blue Line becomes operational. The Outer Ring Road Companies’ Association (ORRCA), representing around 500 companies and nearly 10 lakh employees, has opposed proposed white-topping and other works on the 17.1-km Central Silk Board-KR Pura stretch. The association said simultaneous Metro construction and roadwork could worsen congestion and disrupt businesses. It also rejected civic authorities’ suggestion that companies adopt work-from-home arrangements during construction. ORRCA said officials had assured it on August 4 that roadwork would follow consultations and Metro completion would remain the priority. The association has now sought a written confirmation that road works, tendering and mobilisation remain on hold until the process is completed.

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