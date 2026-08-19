Gym essential for urban youth: Somasekhar

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Exercise is essential for urban youth to maintain physical fitness and address lifestyle-related health concerns caused by work pressure, said Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somasekhar.

Speaking after inaugurating the newly opened S Class Fitness gym at Sir M. Visvesvaraya Layout in the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency, Somasekhar said the fast-paced lifestyle in Bengaluru had made regular exercise increasingly important for young people.

He said urban youth often face long working hours, stress and lifestyle-related health problems. Regular physical activity and exercise can help them maintain a healthy body and improve their overall well-being, he added.

Somasekhar urged youngsters to make fitness a regular part of their daily routine and use gym facilities to stay healthy and physically active.

He said maintaining good health was important not only for physical fitness but also for leading a productive and balanced life. He encouraged young people to pay greater attention to their health while managing work and other responsibilities.

Former Ramohalli Gram Panchayat president B.H. Prabhu said regular gym workouts can contribute to better physical health and mental concentration. However, he cautioned youngsters against excessive exercise, stressing the importance of working out according to individual fitness levels and health requirements. He advised young people to use gym facilities responsibly and focus on maintaining long-term health rather than pursuing excessive physical exertion.

The programme was attended by S Class Fitness gym owner Shivanna, Kengowda Ward GBA probable candidate Hanumanthagowda, Kengal Hanumanthaiah Ward GBA probable candidate Chetan Gowda and Nagadevanahalli Ward GBA probable candidate Pushpa Devaraj, besides several others.

The inauguration was held in the presence of local representatives and residents, who welcomed the opening of the new fitness facility in the area.