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North City Corporation launches weekly phone-in

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar has launched the weekly initiative to improve citizen services and provide residents with direct access to the civic administration. The first programme will be held on Friday, August 21, from 7 am to 9 am.

Citizens can raise issues concerning potholes and road repairs, streetlight maintenance, door-to-door garbage collection, hazardous trees and branches, mosquito control, stray dogs, parks, unauthorised banners and posters, footpath encroachments, e-Khata and other civic concerns.

All complaints received during the phone-in will be registered on the Sahaaya 2.0 portal and immediately forwarded to the concerned departmental officers for necessary action. Citizens will receive details of their registered complaints and the officials handling them through SMS.

The Corporation has also encouraged residents to use the Sahaaya 2.0 mobile application to submit complaints at their convenience.

The weekly Phone-In Programme will help citizens directly communicate their civic concerns and enable quicker redressal through the concerned departments.

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