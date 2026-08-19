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Shivakumar pays tribute to B.C. Nagesh

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday paid tribute to former BJP minister and Tiptur MLA B.C. Nagesh, who died aged 67.

Shivakumar visited the Karnataka BJP headquarters in Bengaluru to pay his last respects to Nagesh, who passed away on Tuesday following a brief illness. Describing Nagesh as an honest and simple politician, Shivakumar recalled his contributions as Education Minister.

“He was an honest individual who performed excellently as Education Minister. He made significant efforts to bring discipline to the education sector,” Shivakumar said.

Nagesh served as Minister for School Education and Literacy from 2021 to 2023 in the Basavaraj Bommai-led government. He was elected twice from Tiptur Assembly constituency.

Shivakumar said Nagesh had been known to him for many years and had worked closely with him on programmes at the Nonavinakere Math.

The Chief Minister said it was his duty to honour Nagesh’s contributions and assured that the State government would accord him full honours. He also expressed condolences to Nagesh’s family, party colleagues and admirers.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, dignitaries and officials paid homage to Nagesh at the party headquarters. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed grief over the veteran leader’s death, recalling his contribution to public life and the BJP.

Nagesh’s funeral is expected to be conducted with full State honours. Shivakumar prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for his family to bear the loss.

 “It is my duty to honour him, and the state will accord him full respect. This is a huge loss for his family and his party as well.” DK Shivakumar, K’taka Chief Minister

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