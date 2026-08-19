Hotel licence protest leads to FIR

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

A protest over rejection of a hotel licence outside the Bengaluru North City Corporation office has led to an FIR.

A police case has been registered after a protest was held outside the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) office over rejection of permission for a proposed hotel business in a residential area.

M Y Basappa, a Kodigehalli resident, had applied on June 24 for permission to operate R.P. Restaurant. Following verification, the Corporation issued an endorsement on August 11 stating that the premises falls in a residential area and the road is only 7.2 metres wide.

Earlier, Basappa had applied on October 27, 2025, for a licence for R.P. Bar and Restaurant and Boarding and Lodging (CL-7). Residents and the local residents’ association objected to the proposal. The application was subsequently rejected on November 14, 2025, under provisions of the BBMP Act, 2020, citing the residential zoning of the premises.

According to the police complaint, Santosh and others, allegedly representing Basappa, staged a protest near the gate of the BNCC Commissioner’s Office on August 18 between noon and 2.30 pm. The protesters allegedly raised slogans against the Corporation Commissioner, officials and the government.

The complaint further alleges that the protesters obstructed movement within the Corporation premises and on the adjoining public road. Officials reportedly informed them about the High Court order dated March 3, 2022, in Writ Petition No. 5787/2021 concerning protests and processions in Bengaluru. Despite this, the protesters allegedly continued their demonstration.

Dr Ramu G., Medical Officer of Health, Byatarayanapura Division, lodged a complaint at Amruthahalli Police Station seeking action against Santosh and around five to six others.

Police have registered a case at Amruthahalli Police Station and launched an investigation.

Hotel licence protest

June 24: Application submitted for hotel business

Application submitted for hotel business August 11: Corporation rejected permission

Corporation rejected permission 7.2 metres: Road width at the proposed site

Road width at the proposed site 12 noon–2.30 pm: Duration of August 18 protest

Duration of August 18 protest 5–6: Others named in the complaint

Why was the licence rejected?

The proposed premises is located in a residential area, while the connecting road is 7.2 metres wide. The Corporation had earlier rejected an application for an R.P. Bar and Restaurant and Boarding and Lodging licence after residents and their association raised objections. The latest application for R.P. Restaurant was also denied based on applicable regulations. A protest against the decision subsequently resulted in a police complaint and FIR.