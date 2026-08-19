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Woman, boyfriend held over Bengaluru man, son’s murder

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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CH NEWS
BENGALURU

A Bengaluru woman and her alleged boyfriend have been arrested for the planned murder of her husband and four-year-old son, police said. Police said Harini, 26, and Vinay Kumar, 32, had been in a relationship for over two years and allegedly planned the attack on Abhinandan, 38. The accused reportedly entered the house after switching off the CCTV. Abhinandan was allegedly attacked and strangled. Their four-year-old son woke up during the incident and allegedly witnessed the attack, following which he was smothered. Police said both accused blamed each other for the child’s killing. They are also probing domestic discord and a possible property motive.

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