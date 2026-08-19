Nagendra must quit until cleared by ED, CBI: Ashoka

CH NEWS,

BENGALURU

Opposition Leader R. Ashoka demanded Nagendra’s resignation, alleging serious irregularities in Valmiki Corporation funds and questioning his reinstatement.

Ashoka said Minister B. Nagendra had not received a clean chit from either the Enforcement Directorate or the CBI and should step down until the investigations are concluded. He rejected Nagendra’s claim that the Central agencies’ actions were politically motivated.

Referring to the alleged Rs 187-crore Valmiki Development Corporation scam, Ashoka claimed Rs 1.2 crore was directly credited to Nagendra’s bank account, while money was allegedly transferred to accounts linked to his relatives and assistant Nagaraj. He said the CBI had filed three chargesheets and described Nagendra as a key accused.

Ashoka said the funds belonged to Scheduled Castes and urged the government to appoint other Scheduled Caste legislators instead of Nagendra. He recalled that former BJP minister K.S. Eshwarappa was not reinducted despite obtaining a clean chit after allegations against him.

He questioned how a 9,000-page chargesheet could have been filed without a detailed investigation and said the Opposition would continue demanding Nagendra’s resignation.

Ashoka also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s claim of a corruption-free government, saying Nagendra’s resignation would enable discussion on issues including drought, Bidadi Township, NICE and the Cauvery dispute.