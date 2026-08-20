Mysuru decks up in festive splendor for Vara Mahalakshmi

Mysuru

The eve of the Vara Mahalakshmi festival has painted Mysuru in festive colours, with bustling markets, overflowing flower stalls and shoppers making a beeline for everything needed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into their homes.

From the historic Devaraja Market to neighbourhood markets across the city, the festive rush was unmistakable on Thursday. Women, families and elderly shoppers thronged the markets, carefully picking flowers, fruits, bangles, coconuts, turmeric, kumkum and other puja articles.

The festive mood, however, comes with a price tag. Flower prices have soared, with jasmine, chrysanthemum, marigold and other varieties witnessing a sharp rise in demand. Fruit prices, too, have climbed as households stock up for the traditional offerings.

Yet, the spiralling prices have done little to dampen the enthusiasm of shoppers.

At Devaraja Market, the colourful flower stalls presented a vibrant spectacle, with heaps of jasmine, kanakambara, chrysanthemum and marigold attracting shoppers. Vendors were kept busy making garlands and flower bundles as customers negotiated prices amid the festive bustle.

“Prices have definitely gone up, but Vara Mahalakshmi is an important festival for our family. We cannot compromise on the puja preparations. We have bought flowers and fruits according to our budget,” said a shopper, Lakshmi, who had come to Devaraja Market with her daughter.

Another shopper, Geetha, said the festival brought a special kind of happiness. “The market may be crowded and prices may be high, but the festive atmosphere itself is wonderful. Buying flowers and preparing for the puja is part of our tradition,” she said.

Shopkeepers, meanwhile, said the rush had begun early and was expected to increase towards evening.

“Flower prices have increased because of strong demand and limited arrivals. Customers are bargaining, but they are still buying. The festival has brought good business,” said a flower vendor at Devaraja Market.

Fruit vendors also reported brisk sales, particularly of bananas, apples, oranges, pomegranates and other fruits used for offerings.

The festive buzz was not confined to Devaraja Market. Neighbourhood markets in Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Vontikoppal, Vijayanagar, Hebbal, N.R. Mohalla and other parts of Mysuru also witnessed increased footfall.

Streets near temples and residential areas too wore a festive look, with temporary stalls selling flowers, fruits, coconuts and puja essentials.

With homes being cleaned and decorated and women preparing for the traditional puja, Mysuru appeared to be embracing Vara Mahalakshmi with its characteristic warmth and devotion. For the people of Mysuru, it was a simple message from the markets: prices may rise, but the spirit of the festival remains priceless.