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JK Tyre hands over advanced fluoride testing kit to Health Dept

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Mysuru

JK Tyre and Industries Limited on Thursday handed over an advanced Thermo Scientific Ion Meter Fluoride Kit to the District Health and Family Welfare Department under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The equipment has been provided to support the department’s fluorosis control and prevention programme being implemented under the National Health Mission, with the objective of strengthening community-level healthcare activities and protecting public health. The advanced fluoride-ion meter is designed to accurately detect fluoride levels in drinking water and help ensure the safety of water consumed by the public. The equipment was handed over to the District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr. Mohan K. said the equipment would help detect fluoride levels in drinking water in rural and urban areas quickly.

Excessive fluoride in drinking water can lead to fluorosis, which affects the teeth and bones. The advanced kit would enable the department to rapidly test water quality and urine samples of suspected cases, helping authorities take timely preventive measures and ensure access to safe drinking water, he said.

The Health Department thanked senior officials of JK Tyre for the company’s public-oriented initiative and its concern for community health.

District RCH Officer Dr. Mohammed Siraj Ahmed, District Family Welfare Officer Dr. Gopinath, District Surveillance Officer Dr. Nagaraj, medical officer of the District Cholera Control Team Dr. Puttathayamma, Fluorosis Programme Consultant Dr. Yakuth Naveen, JK Tyre Chief Manager Jagadish R., Deputy Chief Manager Anil A.V., Deputy Manager Nagaraj and health department staff were present.

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