Drug addiction threatens future of youth: Judge Nagaraj Ankasadoddi

Mysuru

Drug and alcohol addiction can destroy the future of the younger generation, and students must remain alert from their adolescent years and strive to build a healthy and productive life, said Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, Nagaraj Siddappa Ankasadoddi.

Speaking after inaugurating an awareness programme on the harmful effects of alcohol and drugs organised at Jnanodaya Pre-University College here on Thursday to mark the birth anniversary of Pujya Dr. Mahanta Shivayogi, he said the youth were the nation’s greatest asset and should not fall prey to alcohol, smoking or drugs due to bad company or misleading influences. Children below 18 years of age were not permitted to drive vehicles and were not eligible for a driving licence. If minors were found driving, their parents could face penalties. The sale and consumption of narcotic substances was a punishable offence, he said, adding that the police and Excise Department were working to curb the menace.

Recalling the campaign of revered Sri Mahantesh Swamiji against addiction, he said the seer had travelled from house to house carrying a jholige (bag), urging people to give up their addictions and “put their addictions in my bag” as part of efforts to build an addiction-free society. He said narcotic substances included several dangerous drugs, including cocaine, and that drug dealers were increasingly using the dark web to target young people. Addiction not only affected the health and future of youngsters but also prevented them from contributing to the country’s economy. When youngsters become addicted to drugs and run out of money to purchase them, some may resort to theft, robbery and other crimes to arrange money. This can draw them into a cycle of criminal activity.

Department of Information and Public Relations Deputy Director Vinod Chandra said youngsters were increasingly falling prey to various addictions and ruining their lives. He said the birth anniversary of Mahantesh Swamiji was being observed as Addiction-Free Day in his memory and to spread awareness about the dangers of substance abuse.

Presiding over the programme, Jnanodaya Pre-University College Principal K. Padma advised students to maintain discipline and make use of the information provided by the resource persons.

District Mental Health Programme Implementation Officer Dr. Nagesh Aradhya said India had a large young population, with around 40 crore youngsters and nearly 1.5 crore young people were estimated to be addicted to various harmful habits.

Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Nagaraju R. urged students aged 15 to 20 to devote their time primarily to education and stay away from alcohol and drugs.

Psychiatrist Dr. Manjushree, who delivered a talk on drug addiction, said consumption of narcotic substances could damage both physical and mental health. Since youngsters were particularly vulnerable to addiction, students needed to be cautious from the beginning. Addiction could lead to psychological problems, depression and involvement in criminal activities, she warned.

District Child Protection Officer Asha P. also spoke about child marriage and the POCSO Act. She said marriage of a girl below 18 or a boy below 21 was punishable under law. Parents, the groom, priest and owners of marriage halls facilitating child marriages could face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine.