Electric auto Permit processing faces allegations

CH NEWS, MANGALURU

Former Association President K J Prajesh alleged that permits had been processed for electric autorickshaws registered to city addresses, while applications involving vehicles registered to rural addresses and some vehicles registered in the names of women had been kept pending, citing a case before the court.

He said temporary rural permits had been issued to some applicants in recent days, allowing them to operate in Mangaluru until the court pronounced its final order. However, the permits reportedly state they cannot be converted into regular city permits until the court delivers its verdict. Prajesh questioned the need for issuing temporary rural permits to vehicles operating within the city, pointing out that such permits were generally issued to tourist vehicles. He claimed autorickshaw drivers have already accepted the revised rules, including the requirement to obtain permits, restrictions on the number of vehicles and the October 30 cut-off date.

Yet, the district administration has not offered any assurance, he alleged. Many drivers from rural areas had purchased electric autorickshaws after raising loans by pledging gold and other assets, with the intention of earning a livelihood in Mangaluru, Prajesh further said. He also questioned the condition that requires only the registered owner to drive the vehicle. He demanded that similar conditions be imposed on CNG and LPG-driven autorickshaws as well. We were told that the existing rules for CNG and LPG vehicles were old and could not be changed. If the administration can change the rules for electric autorickshaws, why can’t the rules be changed for other vehicles, he asked.Association President Mohandas said some electric autorickshaws were registered in the names of the drivers’ wives because the husbands had low credit scores. Mohandas further questioned the circulation of lists bearing vehicle numbers and addresses of electric autorickshaw operators. He alleged that outsiders and members of other autorickshaw unions were checking these lists at RTOs.