G7 leaders gather amid trade, security tensions

Intro: Global leaders meet in France facing disputes over trade, Ukraine, Iran and international stability.

EVIAN-LES-BAINS

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations began arriving on Monday in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains for a summit expected to be dominated by discussions on international security, trade disputes, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and concerns about the future of the global order.

The three-day summit, running from June 15 to June 17, brings together the heads of government of the world’s leading industrialized democracies at a time of growing geopolitical uncertainty. A key topic on the agenda will be the next steps regarding Iran after Washington and Tehran announced that they had reached a preliminary agreement aimed at ending their recent conflict.

Another major focus will be the ongoing war in Ukraine. Leaders are expected to discuss continued support for Kyiv, prospects for a ceasefire, and broader efforts to achieve a lasting peace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to participate in discussions and hold meetings with several world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump.

The summit comes amid growing concerns among U.S. allies regarding Washington’s approach to international affairs. Trump’s tariff policies and shifting positions on global issues have raised questions among partner nations about the United States’ long-term commitment to the international system it helped establish after World War II.

Shortly before departing for France, Trump intensified trade tensions by warning that the United States could impose 100 percent tariffs on French wine if France maintains its digital tax on major American technology companies. The remarks highlighted continuing disagreements between Washington and several European governments over taxation and trade policy.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Trump’s participation in the summit, viewing his attendance as important for maintaining dialogue among allied nations. French officials had reportedly worked to ensure his presence after he departed last year’s G7 gathering in Canada ahead of schedule.

In addition to economic issues, leaders will seek common ground on securing critical mineral supplies and reducing dependence on dominant suppliers, particularly China. Discussions are also expected to focus on global economic imbalances and strengthening supply chain resilience.

A significant bilateral meeting is scheduled between Trump and Zelenskiy on Tuesday. The talks come after a recent escalation of Russian attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on Kyiv that caused casualties and infrastructure damage.