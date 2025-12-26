Dharma Keerthiraj’s 25th film Nayana Manohara

The title unveiling and teaser release of ‘Nayana Manohara’ Film. starring the chocolate boy Dharma Keerthirajs 25th Film. The function was held at the Marriott Apartments in UB City. Bangalore-based young businessman and builder Anush Siddappa is producing the film under his own banner EXQUISITE Entertainments with the desire to contribute something to the Kannada film industry. Priyanka Upendra and Vinod Prabhakar inaugurated the ceremony.

Talent Director Puneeth. KGR is directing his debut film with his own team ‘Last Bench Wonders Since 1990’, and the meaningful tagline ‘This is a beautiful poem that introduces you to me’ was special.

The fact that my parents and sister have come has given me strength. Thank you very much for everyone taking the time to come and greet the team. My 25th film can be called a milestone. I will appear in three shades. Vasuki Vaibhav’s music is a plus for the film. I acted with Priyanka Madam in ‘Virus’. She is a very simple person. My friend Vinod Prabhakar has been supporting me since the beginning., Dharmakeerthiraj said.

As the director says, I cannot say anything right now. I have given a small hint in the poster as well as the teaser about what the film will be like. I will definitely keep up my promise said Punith.KGR. Producer Anush Siddappa, kept it a secret as the guests were engrossed in the program outline, and requested for your blessings.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyanka Upendra said that the film has seen its 100th release and let’s celebrate it at this very place. The taste of the producer was seen in the clips. Make a film like the teaser. The Kannada industry is not lacking in anything. First watch a Kannada film. Then pay attention to other languages, he said. Artists like Naveen Shankar, Sindhu Loknath, Mayuri, Anusha Rai, Shishir, Aishwarya Sindoogi, Chandana Ananthakrishna, Siri, Trisha, Telugu Bigg Boss winner Nikhil and others had arrived at a beautiful time. By the time everything ended successfully, the small hand of the clock had crossed ten.