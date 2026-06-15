Om Birla to inaugurate Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament

Blurb: The national programme aims to strengthen youth participation in democracy and governance through parliamentary engagement.

New Delhi

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2026 on Tuesday, marking the beginning of a national initiative designed to encourage greater youth participation in democratic processes and provide young citizens with practical exposure to governance and parliamentary functioning.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the three-day national-level event is being held from June 15 to June 17 in New Delhi. The programme seeks to channel the ideas, energy, and aspirations of India’s youth into constructive discussions on nation-building while fostering a deeper understanding of democratic institutions.

According to an official statement, the initiative builds on the success of previous editions and aims to create meaningful opportunities for young people to engage with public policy, governance, and legislative processes. The programme is aligned with the broader vision of preparing future leaders who can contribute to India’s development goals and the journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

The Youth Parliament follows a structured three-stage format comprising District Nodal Rounds, State Rounds, and the National Round. Through this multi-tiered process, participants from across the country compete and advance based on their performance. The ongoing National Round has brought together top-performing delegates representing all States and Union Territories for the final phase of the programme.

One of the key activities during the event will be the Opening Remarks session, where a representative from each participating team will address the House for three minutes on the theme Nari Shakti Vandan: Catalysing Inclusivity and Viksit Bharat 2047. The session is expected to encourage discussion on women’s empowerment and inclusive development as essential components of India’s future growth.

The programme will also feature a simulated Question Hour, enabling participants to ask questions and respond to queries in a parliamentary setting. Teams will be allotted three minutes each for raising questions and providing answers, offering delegates firsthand experience of legislative debate and accountability mechanisms.

To enhance communication and leadership skills, participants will attend a special masterclass conducted by a distinguished personality focusing on public speaking and oratory. The session aims to equip young delegates with the confidence and skills required for effective public engagement and leadership.

As part of the educational experience, delegates will visit the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya to learn about India’s political history and leadership legacy.