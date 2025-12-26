Sukhibava under the Ved Aryan banner

The title that makes the mind happy is the producer of the film Sukhibava, a couple Santosh Kumar-Bhargavi Santosh. Robert film Producer Umapathy Srinivas Gowda is friend. His inspiration and well-wisher, he took the courage to invest under the banner of his son name, Ved Aryan Films. His grandfather had produced Telugu films in the 80s. A scion of the same line age, Santosh Kumar completed his education in London and then invested in Kannada cinema out of his admiration for the language. Mysore-born N.K. Rajesh Naidu, who had been an assistant to many, including Director Yogaraj Bhat, wrote the story, screenplay, dialogues and directed the movide.

Actor Sharan, who always encourages newcomers, has given his best wishes for this movie as well, as he has sung the song ‘Beda Maccha Beda’ on the ‘Enne’ song, which has given strength to the team. The movie has a family story and the director has said that he will give more details in the future.

Mahendraa from Bangalore is the hero. Sushmitha Nayak and Viyanshi Hegde are the heroines. The rest of the cast includes Gaurav Shetty, Shobharaj, Ravi Shankar Gowda, Sunil Puranik, Tukalisanthu, Maithri Jaggi etc. Music is by B.J. Bharat-Shubham, cinematography is by Manjunath Nayak. As the first stage of promotion, the team has shared some information for the Christmas festival.