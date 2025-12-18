HC warns officials of dismissal for delaying case information

BENGALURU

The High Court has issued a stern warning that government officials who fail to provide information requested by the government lawyer in any case or who delay in providing information will be investigated and ordered to be dismissed from service.

The bench of Justice Suraj Govinda Raj issued this warning while hearing a petition filed by Vishwanathan, a senior citizen of Chitradurga.

Vishwanathan, a retired government employee, bought a plot of land and built a house with the money he earned during his service. The house is currently in the custody of his son and daughter. They are not taking care of their father. Therefore, the Chitrudurga Sub-Divisional Officer had ordered Vishwanath’s daughter and son on February 22, 2023, directing them to immediately hand over the house to their father. Vishwanathan had filed an application in the High Court alleging that this order had not been implemented.