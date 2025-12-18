Maize procurement centres to be opened in Chitradurga

Chitradurga district to open maize procurement centres to purchase 750 metric tonnes as per government orders.

Chitradurga

The Chitradurga district administration has initiated steps to open maize procurement centres for the 2025–26 marketing season, following government orders and based on demand from poultry feed manufacturing institutions. A total of 750 metric tonnes of maize will be procured through designated cooperative societies in the district, officials said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Task Force Committee held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh. As per the directions issued in the meeting, three procurement centres will be established to facilitate smooth purchase of maize from farmers at the government-declared support price.

Accordingly, procurement centres will be opened through the Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS) Aimangala to purchase 250 metric tonnes, the Taluk Agricultural Produce Cooperative Marketing Society (TAPCMS) Hiriyur to procure another 250 metric tonnes, and the PACS Madanayakanahalli to procure the remaining 250 metric tonnes of maize.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed the procurement agency, Karnataka State Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited, Chitradurga, to purchase maize strictly in accordance with government norms. Under the guidelines, maize will be procured at a price of ₹2,400 per quintal. Farmers will be allowed to sell maize at the rate of 12 quintals per acre, with a maximum limit of 50 quintals per farmer.

Officials have also stressed that only quality maize meeting prescribed standards will be accepted at the procurement centres. As per the quality norms, moisture content in maize should be less than 12 per cent, fungal infection should not exceed 3 per cent, and the grain count should be at least 350 kernels per 100 grams. In addition, toxin levels must be below 20 parts per trillion (PPT), while impurities such as husk, stones and other waste material should be less than 1 per cent.