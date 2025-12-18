District-level millet cookery competition on December 30

Chitradurga district will host a millet and forgotten foods cookery competition on December 30, applications invited.

Chitradurga

The Department of Agriculture has announced the organisation of a district-level millet and forgotten foods cookery competition in Chitradurga on December 30, as a prelude to the State-Level Millet and Organic International Trade Fair–2026. Applications have been invited from interested participants, with December 30 set as the last date for submission.

According to officials, the competition will be held at 10 am at the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture, located near the APMC Yard in Chitradurga city. The event aims to promote the nutritional value of millets and revive awareness about traditional and forgotten foods prepared using indigenous crop varieties.

The competition is open to the general public across the district, excluding students and officials or staff of the Agriculture Department. Interested participants must submit applications along with a photograph, clearly mentioning their name, address, the dish to be prepared, ingredients required, preparation time and a brief description of the cooking method. Applications must be submitted in person at the Joint Director of Agriculture’s office before 10 am on December 30.

Participants have been instructed that each contestant is allowed to prepare only one dish, which may be a sweet, savoury, or a forgotten traditional food. The dish must be prepared at home and brought for display at the venue by 10 am on the competition day, after completing registration at 9 am. Winners of first, second and third prizes at the state level in the previous year’s millet cookery competition will not be eligible to participate this year. Only vegetarian dishes made from millets and forgotten foods will be permitted.

Millet-based dishes may be prepared using crops such as jowar, ragi, foxtail millet, pearl millet, kodo millet, barnyard millet and little millet. Forgotten foods include traditional recipes made from indigenous landraces, nutritionally rich crops cultivated by a limited number of farmers using local or traditional farming practices.