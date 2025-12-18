BWSSB adopts robotic technology to detect pipeline faults

The service providing organizations must implement the technologies to avoid any inconvenience to citizens

BENGALURU

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has adopted a state-of-the-art ‘robotic inspection technology for pipeline maintenance. With the use of this technology, which was implemented on November 12, it has been possible to identify the underground issues with great accuracy and road digging has been avoided at 38 locations. This cost the board lakhs of rupees. This has resulted in cost savings and avoided inconvenience to the citizens, said Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB.

As the water board personnel were able to clearly see the faults in the pipeline through robotic camera systems, the accuracy in identifying the problems has increased. A total of 75 complaints have been received since the technology was deployed, out of which repair work has already been completed at 67 locations. The remaining 8 requests are under progress.

Through robotic inspection, more than 93 faults have been detected, including blockages, structural defects and internal damages in sewer pipes. In the past, digging was mandatory as part of trial and error to detect such errors. However, with the new technology, it has become easier to know the exact location and nature of the problem. As a result, road cutting and digging has been avoided at 38 places in different parts of the city.

As a result, lakhs of rupees of public money which was required to rebuild the road has been saved.

In the interest of the public, the board plans to extend robotic inspection to other areas of the city in the coming days to reduce costs and respond quickly to complaints, said Dr V Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of BWSSB, in a press release.