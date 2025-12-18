GBA bans pigeon feeding in public places over health risks

Protect environment

BENGALURU

The GBA has banned feeding pigeons in public places due to the spread of diseases.

Pigeons should be fed only at the designated places identified by the GBA and at the specified times. If this is violated, a case will be registered under sections 270, 271 and 271 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with fines and legal action will be taken, the Urban Development Department has ordered.

Accordingly, those who feed pigeons in violation of the rules will be charged with negligence causing the spread of an infectious disease. They can be fined and imprisoned for up to six months.

No person shall feed or induce to feed pigeons in areas which may cause nuisance or health hazard to the public.

Feeding of pigeons shall be permitted only in designated areas with conditions. It has been stated that some NGO shall be responsible for the maintenance of the designated areas and compliance with the directions.

The Health Department said that uncontrolled feeding of pigeons in public places is leading to large flocks of birds, causing excessive droppings and serious health problems. Pigeon droppings and feathers are increasing the incidence of lung diseases such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis and other lung diseases.

Expert medical opinion and reports suggest that exposure to pigeon droppings and feathers can cause lung damage. This risk is particularly high in children, the elderly, and vulnerable individuals with pre-existing respiratory problems.

Therefore, it has been suggested that city governments should conduct programs to raise public awareness about the health effects of pigeon droppings and feathers.