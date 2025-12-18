Thursday, December 18, 2025
City

Raids at Bengaluru prison yield sharp objects, mobile phones

BENGALURU
Continuing on the crackdown, prison officials searched the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru. They found sharp objects and mobile phones, officials said.

According to a statement by the department on Wednesday, the searches between 8:15 pm and 8:50 pm yielded six mobile phones, five SIM cards, two chargers, four earphones and five sharp objects resembling knives.

Officials said that between November 11 and December 17, eight FIRs have been registered concerning the use of prohibited items inside the Bengaluru prison premises.

As per the statement, multiple raids held over the past month have yielded 79 mobile phones, 16 chargers, 59 SIM cards, 14 earphones, 18 sharp objects, two packs of cigarettes, 60 grams of prohibited items and Rs 64,880 in cash.

