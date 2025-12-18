Thursday, December 18, 2025
City

Women’s Commission appeals CM to ban liquor sale

BENGALURU

The State Women’s Commission has appealed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban the sale of alcohol in the state, as complaints have been filed from many districts regarding the illegal sale of alcohol and the increasing number of liquor shops.

In this regard, the Commission Chairperson Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhury has written a letter, saying that during my visits to Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Bidar, Tuamkuru and Hassan districts, women have filed complaints regarding the illegal sale of liquor and the increasing number of liquor shops. Therefore, she has demanded that action be taken in this regard.

Illegal liquor sale should be stopped. Licenses should not be given to open new liquor shops near schools, colleges, bus stands, railway stations, airports, government offices and hospitals. Keeping in mind the ill effects of liquor sale on women and children, a complete ban on liquor sale should be considered in the state, he has requested.

