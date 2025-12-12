A train every 12 minutes in Yellow Line expected from Dec 22

BENGALURU

The 6th train on our Metro Yellow Line will start operating soon, and sources have said that a train is likely to run on this route every 12 minutes from December 22nd.

The 6th train, which was dispatched from the Titagarh Rail System Limited (TRSL) workshop in West Bengal, reached the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) in the last week of November. The sixth train needs to complete signalling interface testing before it can be put into service for passengers. Plans are afoot to commission the train on December 22, a senior BMRCL official said. Commercial service on our Metro Yellow Line between RV Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra was started on August 11 with just three coaches (one coach per set of six coaches). At that time, the frequency of trips was 25 minutes. A month later, when the fourth train started operating, the frequency of trips was reduced to 19 minutes. Currently, there are trains running every 15 minutes during peak hours.