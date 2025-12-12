Prototype train rolled out for Namma Metro’s Pink Line 

Boost for Namma Metro

BENGALURU

The public sector unit BEML on Thursday rolled out the prototype train for Namma Metro‘s Pink Line, raising hopes for the opening of a short, elevated stretch in May.

The six-coach trainset was unveiled at the BEML Rail Complex at New Thippasandra in the presence of BEML Chairman and Managing Director Shantanu Ray, BMRCL Managing Director J Ravishankar and other senior officials. A test run was also conducted for those present.

The train will be dispatched 20 km to the Kothanur depot by trailers in the next few days, a BEML spokesperson said.

Originally slated for delivery in June 2025, the prototype was delayed due to a shortage of key equipment and delays in type tests, DH reported on November 7.

BEML won a Rs 3,177-crore contract on August 7, 2023, to supply 53 driverless trainsets — 37 for the Blue Line (Silk Board Junction-KR Pura-Kempegowda International Airport, 58.19 km) and 16 for the Pink Line (Kalena Agrahara-Nagawara, 21.26 km).

In March 2025, BEML received a Rs 405-crore top-up order for seven more Pink Line trains and another Rs 414-crore order last week for six Yellow Line trains.

BEML earlier supplied 57 trains the Green and Purple lines. Once the prototype arrives, the BMRCL will seek statutory approvals from the Ministry of Railways, the Research Designs and Standards Organisations and the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety for the new rolling stock.

The trainsets will undergo a detailed programme of testing and commissioning in line with BMRCL’s implementation timelines, followed by comprehensive maintenance support for up to 15 years, a BEML statement said.

The newly rolled-out prototype reflects BEML’s expanding contribution to India’s metro ecosystem, especially in the domain of driverless (GoA4) urban transit systems. All design and engineering activities have been executed by BEML’s in-house teams, it added.

The Pink Line is slated to open in two phases, the elevated section Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere, 7.5 km in May 2026 and the 13.76-km underground section Dairy Circle-Nagawara in December 2026.

A senior BMRCL official privy to the Pink Line opening discussions told that the Kalena Agrahara-Tavarekere stretch would most likely open with six trains.