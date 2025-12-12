Friday, December 12, 2025
HomeCityBig Move For Those Waiting For Passengers At Arrival Terminal
City

Big Move For Those Waiting For Passengers At Arrival Terminal

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
134

The airport has noted that long waits by private cars and taxis at arrival curbs create traffic congestion, disrupting passengers and drivers

BENGALURU

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to roll out new arrival pick-up regulations aimed at easing congestion, improving safety, and ensuring smoother passenger movement outside its terminals.

The airport has observed that prolonged waiting by private cars and cabs at arrival kerbsides has been creating artificial traffic congestion, inconveniencing both passengers and drivers.

To address this, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is introducing a lane-segregation system designed to enforce discipline, prevent unauthorised parking, and reduce dwell times at the terminal entrances.

Under the new rules, private vehicles (white-board cars) can continue to enter the designated pick-up zones at Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) free of charge, but only for 8 minutes. Beyond this free window, overstay penalties will apply. Rs 150 for vehicles staying between 8-13 minutes, Rs 300 for 13-18 minutes

Vehicles overstaying more than 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, where additional fines and towing charges will be levied.

Airport officials note that the 8-minute free period is significantly higher than international standards, aimed at providing adequate time for smooth passenger pick-up without contributing to congestion.

Commercial vehicles, including yellow-board taxis and electric cabs, must wait only in designated parking zones.

To ensure a seamless pick-up experience, the first 10 minutes of parking will be free for them.

Following the stabilisation of the recent flight disruptions, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) will proceed with the implementation of the new pickup measures and overstay charges at the arrival kerbsides, a BIAL spokesperson said.

These measures are designed to streamline kerbside movement and enhance the overall landside experience for passengers and airport stakeholders, and we appreciate the continued support and cooperation of all partners during this transition.

Even though the plan to implement this was proposed last year, it couldn’t be implemented following backlash from cab associations and few others.

BOX

The recent chaos at airports due to the Indigo crisis has again forced them to keep the plan on hold from December 8. The airport expects the new system to significantly reduce kerbside misuse, ease traffic flow, and offer a safer, more efficient arrival experience for travellers. 

Previous article
Management of solid waste done scientifically: BSWML officials
Next article
Prototype train rolled out for Namma Metro’s Pink Line 
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.