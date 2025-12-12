Big Move For Those Waiting For Passengers At Arrival Terminal

The airport has noted that long waits by private cars and taxis at arrival curbs create traffic congestion, disrupting passengers and drivers

BENGALURU

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport is set to roll out new arrival pick-up regulations aimed at easing congestion, improving safety, and ensuring smoother passenger movement outside its terminals.

The airport has observed that prolonged waiting by private cars and cabs at arrival kerbsides has been creating artificial traffic congestion, inconveniencing both passengers and drivers.

To address this, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is introducing a lane-segregation system designed to enforce discipline, prevent unauthorised parking, and reduce dwell times at the terminal entrances.

Under the new rules, private vehicles (white-board cars) can continue to enter the designated pick-up zones at Terminal 1 (T1) and Terminal 2 (T2) free of charge, but only for 8 minutes. Beyond this free window, overstay penalties will apply. Rs 150 for vehicles staying between 8-13 minutes, Rs 300 for 13-18 minutes

Vehicles overstaying more than 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, where additional fines and towing charges will be levied.

Airport officials note that the 8-minute free period is significantly higher than international standards, aimed at providing adequate time for smooth passenger pick-up without contributing to congestion.

Commercial vehicles, including yellow-board taxis and electric cabs, must wait only in designated parking zones.

To ensure a seamless pick-up experience, the first 10 minutes of parking will be free for them.

Following the stabilisation of the recent flight disruptions, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport) will proceed with the implementation of the new pickup measures and overstay charges at the arrival kerbsides, a BIAL spokesperson said.

These measures are designed to streamline kerbside movement and enhance the overall landside experience for passengers and airport stakeholders, and we appreciate the continued support and cooperation of all partners during this transition.

Even though the plan to implement this was proposed last year, it couldn’t be implemented following backlash from cab associations and few others.

The recent chaos at airports due to the Indigo crisis has again forced them to keep the plan on hold from December 8. The airport expects the new system to significantly reduce kerbside misuse, ease traffic flow, and offer a safer, more efficient arrival experience for travellers.