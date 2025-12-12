No white-topping for MG Road, BWSSB to dig it up for fresh water

BENGALURU

Sources said that water supply and sanitation lines on the iconic MG Road, between Anil Kumble Circle and Trinity Circle, are likely to be replaced after January.

To replace the ageing water supply and sewage lines along the stretch of MG Road between Anil Kumble Circle and Trinity Circle, the iconic road in Bengaluru will be dug up for the first time in close to four decades.

Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (BSIL) has requested the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to submit an immediate proposal outlining the necessary work and a timeline for completion.

Sources indicate that the replacement of water supply and sanitation lines is likely to be taken up after the last week of January.

In a letter dated December 2, BSIL requested BWSSB to provide a specific start date for the construction work and directed it to coordinate with the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) regarding the project.

On November 4, Shanthinagar MLA N A Haris raised objections to a proposal for white-topping the iconic road, emphasizing the lengthy duration and disruption it would cause in an area frequently used by VIPs and VVIPs. The BTP has also flagged similar concerns while rejecting permission to close the road for white-topping.

During a follow-up meeting on November 14, the MLA recommended proceeding with the asphalting of the road instead, as white-topping was deemed impractical. Subsequently, a meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary of the urban development department also agreed to drop the white-topping plan and approved the asphalting of the road, apart from installing new water and sanitation lines.

According to sources, BWSSB is expected to focus on construction on one side of the road, which is lined by various business establishments. One of the three lanes on that side of the road will be dug up to install the lines, they added. More details will become available once the work starts in a month.