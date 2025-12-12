BJP will fight legally against hate speech law: MP Basavaraj Bommai 

BENGALURU

The state government’s move to bring a law against hate speechis against the constitution. We condemn it. And the BJP will fight it legally, said former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai.

He posted on X about this and said, the law curtails our freedom of speech, individual freedom. There are already enough laws to prevent hate speech. That law can be used. But it is a plan to bring a law with a ten-year sentence and send those who speak against the government or their party to jail with a bailable warrant. This is against democracy, he alleged.

In a way, it feels like an emergency has been declared in Karnataka. The government is not doing any development work and is involved in corruption in all fields. The government has embezzled the money of the poor Dalits. To cover up its mistakes, if anyone raises their voice against it, they have brought a repressive law to suppress their voice. This is in a way a black spot on Siddaramaiah’s politics. CM Siddaramaiah, who talks about individual freedom and the Constitution, has acted in the opposite way. We condemn this, and the BJP has warned that it will fight against it legally, Bommai said.