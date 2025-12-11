Thursday, December 11, 2025
IndiGo flight effect hits BMTC, loss of Rs 50 lakhs in a single week

BENGALURU

There has been a problem with Indigo flights across the country for the past week. As a result, BMTC Corporation has also been hit hard, incurring a loss of Rs 50 lakh in a single week.

For the past one week, due to the problem of IndiGo flights, the airport bus stand at Majestic Bus Stand is empty of passengers and even Volvo buses are standing empty of passengers. It is difficult to fill 35 seats in a Volvo bus.  The number of buses has not been reduced because the number of passengers is decreasing. But BMTC is losing lakhs of rupees every day.  It has incurred loss of about Rs 50 lakh per week. There   The IndiGo flight problem started from December 1, and the number of passengers in airport buses is decreasing day by day.

Earlier, 156 buses used to ply to Kempegowda International Airport every day. These buses used to make 1,150 trips. 10 thousand passengers used to ply. But due to the IndiGo flight issue, the number of passengers has decreased by 3 to 4 thousand passengers every day.

