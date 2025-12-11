Thursday, December 11, 2025
HomeCity50% Discount on Traffic Fines, Rs 16.63 Crore Collected
City

50% Discount on Traffic Fines, Rs 16.63 Crore Collected

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
153

BENGALURU

The state government has been receiving a good response after allowing motorists to pay 50 percent of their traffic fines. More than 5 lakh cases have been settled in three weeks and Rs 16.63 crore in fines have been collected.

The government approved the proposal submitted by the Transport Department and issued a concession order to pay only 50 percent of the fine from November 21 to December 12. Accordingly, in the last three weeks, Rs. 16.63 crore in fines have been collected and as many as 5,88,127 traffic violation cases have been settled.

There has already been a good response from the people, and 50 percent of the fine can be paid till December 12. People can also pay the discounted amount of their fine through online payments such as KSP, BTP, Bangalore One, Karnataka One, and traffic police. After December 12, the fine will have to be paid in full.

Earlier, from August 23 to September 12, 50 percent of the fine was allowed to be paid. During this time, more than Rs 55 crore in fines were collected in Bengaluru alone.

Previous article
IndiGo flight effect hits BMTC, loss of Rs 50 lakhs in a single week
Next article
High Alert in City after Goa Tragedy, Strict Pub Checks for New Year
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.