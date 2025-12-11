50% Discount on Traffic Fines, Rs 16.63 Crore Collected

BENGALURU

The state government has been receiving a good response after allowing motorists to pay 50 percent of their traffic fines. More than 5 lakh cases have been settled in three weeks and Rs 16.63 crore in fines have been collected.

The government approved the proposal submitted by the Transport Department and issued a concession order to pay only 50 percent of the fine from November 21 to December 12. Accordingly, in the last three weeks, Rs. 16.63 crore in fines have been collected and as many as 5,88,127 traffic violation cases have been settled.

There has already been a good response from the people, and 50 percent of the fine can be paid till December 12. People can also pay the discounted amount of their fine through online payments such as KSP, BTP, Bangalore One, Karnataka One, and traffic police. After December 12, the fine will have to be paid in full.

Earlier, from August 23 to September 12, 50 percent of the fine was allowed to be paid. During this time, more than Rs 55 crore in fines were collected in Bengaluru alone.