High Alert in City after Goa Tragedy, Strict Pub Checks for New Year

BENGALURU

In the wake of the Goa nightclub tragedy, the Bengaluru Police has issued guidelines for pubs, bars and restaurants for the New Year. Twenty days before the New Year, groups of young people in Silicon City are gearing up to welcome the New Year.

The police have held meetings with pubs, bars, restaurant owners for enforcing strict rules for New Year celebrations.

The police have instructed that fire department permits to party in pubs, bars and restaurants, bars and pubs will be closed without permission from the Fire and Safety Department, legal action will be taken if the service is provided without permission. If there are too many customers at the party, the owner will be held responsible. In addition, pubs and bars should not have more customers than required. No service can be provided beyond the stipulated time. CCTV cameras will be mandatory in every bar and pub where there is a celebration. Priority must be given to women’s safety.

The police have made a number of rules and regulations to tighten the venues of party celebrations.