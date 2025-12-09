‘Nehru thought it would irritate Muslims’: PM during Vande Mataram debate

PM Modi in Lok Sabha blamed Congress and Nehru for restricting Vande Mataram, calling it appeasement-driven.

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the Congress of fragmenting the national song Vande Mataram under the pretext of maintaining social harmony, alleging that the party continues to follow a politics of appeasement. Addressing the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the song’s 150th anniversary, Modi specifically criticised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for agreeing that the song could antagonise Muslims.

Modi cited a letter from Nehru to Subhash Chandra Bose, written after a protest by Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Lucknow, in which Nehru expressed concern that the background of Vande Mataram might provoke anger among Muslim communities. The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress later convened a session in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s Bengal to review the song’s use, but compromised on October 26 by adopting only a portion of it. Modi said this division of the song was a result of appeasement politics, asserting that such concessions ultimately contributed to the Partition of India.

He also referenced the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975, noting that during Vande Mataram’s centenary, patriotic citizens were jailed and the Constitution was undermined. Modi criticised the 1937 decision to adopt only the first two stanzas of the song in national gatherings, claiming that it planted seeds of division that endured for decades.



Opposition’s Remark

Priyanka questions need for debate on Vande Mataram

Priyanka Gandhi questioned why Parliament was debating Vande Mataram 79 years after independence instead of addressing pressing national issues. Calling the discussion politically motivated ahead of the Bengal elections, she accused the government of diverting attention and attacking freedom fighters like Nehru. She said the national song needs no debate and criticised PM Modi, alleging declining confidence and weakening policies.

Congress terms Modi “Master Distorian”

The Congress on Monday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “Master Distorian” after he accused the party of breaking the national song Vande Mataram and demanded an apology for allegedly insulting India’s founding fathers, including Rabindranath Tagore. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Modi’s remarks in Parliament disrespected Tagore and Nehru, who was accused of pursuing appeasement politics. Ramesh highlighted historical facts, pointing out instances where other leaders, including Syama Prasad Mookerjee, LK Advani, and Jaswant Singh, had interactions with Jinnah, challenging Modi’s narrative.

