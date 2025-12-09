Whitefly infestation damages 1.27 lakh hectares of plantations



Tumakuru

A severe outbreak of whiteflies has ravaged an estimated 1.27 lakh hectares of coconut-growing areas in the district, causing widespread concern among farmers and agricultural authorities. According to Sharadamma, Joint Director of the Horticulture Department, the infestation has rapidly spread across major coconut belts, significantly weakening crop health and reducing yields.

Speaking in Tumakuru city, Sharadamma said that the department has already taken up field inspections to assess the extent of the damage. Experts have identified the whitefly menace as one of the most destructive in recent years, particularly due to favourable weather conditions that have supported rapid pest multiplication.

She noted that the Horticulture Department is advising farmers to adopt integrated pest management practices, including the use of organic sprays, installation of yellow sticky traps, and maintaining adequate field hygiene to curb the spread. The department is also facilitating the supply of appropriate pesticides and bio-control agents.

Farmers in affected regions have expressed anxiety over the economic impact of the infestation, as many rely solely on coconut farming for their livelihood. Local grower associations have appealed to the government for compensation and long-term support to revive damaged plantations.

The Horticulture Department is expected to submit a detailed damage assessment report to the state government soon, following which relief measures may be announced. Authorities have urged farmers to stay in contact with local horticulture officers for timely guidance and updates.