Rampant garbage dumping creates health and safety concerns

Anekal

The growing problem of indiscriminate garbage dumping in Chandapur, the central hub of Anekal taluk, has become a major civic concern. Residents report that waste is being thrown along both sides of main roads, forming large heaps that continue to expand daily. The absence of proper waste disposal mechanisms has turned the area into a mess, overshadowing the natural charm and cultural significance of Chandapur.

One of the most affected stretches is the service road of National Highway 44, where garbage remains uncleared for long periods. The accumulated waste emits a foul and persistent odor, posing a serious environmental and health hazard. Adding to the issue, sewage water has begun flowing onto the road, creating dangerous conditions for motorists and pedestrians who are forced to navigate through slippery and unhygienic patches.

Shockingly, garbage is also being dumped right beside the Anekal Planning Authority office under Chandapur municipality—despite multiple warning boards clearly stating that dumping is prohibited. Civic officials claim that waste collection is carried out once a week, yet the volume of garbage grows so rapidly that a mound reappears within a single day.

Local residents blame both public negligence and the municipality’s ineffective enforcement for the worsening situation. They argue that weekly collection is insufficient and demand daily waste removal, stricter penalties for violators, and the installation of surveillance cameras in dumping hotspots.

Environmental activists warn that the unchecked dumping could lead to mosquito breeding, water contamination, and long-term ecological damage if immediate action is not taken.

As the problem escalates, citizens are urging authorities to implement sustainable waste management practices and restore cleanliness to Chandapur before the situation becomes unmanageable.