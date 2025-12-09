Wednesday, December 10, 2025
State
District launches week-long ‘Bhima Namana’ events

Chitradurga

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched the Bhima Namana programme across Chitradurga district, announced ABVP divisional coordinator R. Gopi. The district-wide initiative, which began on December 6, will continue for seven days, featuring a range of cultural, educational, and socially oriented events.

Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh officially released the poster for the Bhima Namana programme, marking the formal inauguration of the week-long activities. The ABVP has stated that the programme aims to promote social harmony, community participation, and student engagement across various platforms.

As one of the key annual initiatives of the ABVP, Bhima Namana includes several major events such as social harmony programmes, public and campus outreach activities, cleanliness drives, free health check-up camps, sapling plantation activities, and community service initiatives. To foster creativity and intellectual engagement among students, competitions like drawing, essay writing, and elocution have also been organized as part of the celebrations.

According to Gopi, the Bhima Namana series is designed to engage youth in constructive activities while encouraging them to appreciate cultural heritage and contribute to the well-being of society. The events are being conducted in schools, colleges, and public spaces throughout the district, ensuring wide participation from students and community members.

Officials, students, and volunteers are expected to take part in large numbers over the coming days, making the Bhima Namana programme a significant cultural and social event for Chitradurga district.

POPULAR CATEGORY

