Winter Session of Karnataka legislature begins in Belagavi

Belagavi

The winter session of the Karnataka Legislature began on December 8 with the Assembly paying tributes to six persons who died recently, including environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, Kannada novelist S.L. Bhyrappa and former Minister H.Y. Meti.

The session commenced amid an undercurrent of a power tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar (DKS). Despite efforts to display unity—including mutual breakfast meetings on November 29 and December 2—the session is expected to expose lingering rifts within the Congress. The Opposition, led by BJP-JD(S), plans to leverage these internal divisions while raising key issues such as farmers’ distress and teacher protests over contract appointments, especially in North Karnataka, a region heavily dependent on agriculture.

BJP Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Chalavadi Narayanaswamy stated that the party would press the Congress on the administration’s neglect of sugarcane and maize farmers, as well as delays in addressing unemployment and irrigation concerns. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra also indicated the party may move a no-confidence motion despite lacking sufficient numbers in the Assembly.

No Kannada schools will be closed: Bangarappa

Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa has reaffirmed that no Kannada medium school will be closed, emphasizing, “Kannada is in our blood.” The government plans to upgrade 900 schools into Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) in 2025-26, ensuring proper infrastructure and quality education. Even villages with a single student will retain schools, with teachers appointed accordingly. The initiative aims to provide equitable, high-standard education across the state, with new KPS schools gradually introduced in all gram panchayats.

BJP to lay siege to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha

Belagavi gears up for a massive protest today, as the BJP plans to “lay siege” to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha. The demonstration, involving 10,000–20,000 farmers and party workers, aims to spotlight the Congress government’s alleged inaction on farmers’ issues. Leaders call it one of the largest recent farmer-led movements, demanding accountability and justice for the agrarian crisis.

Anna Bhagya rice export allegations

During the Belagavi Legislative Council winter session on Monday, senior BJP MLC CT Ravi alleged that rice supplied under Karnataka’s Anna Bhagya scheme for BPL families is being illegally exported to Dubai and Singapore, where 10 kg sells for Rs 8,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively. He claimed miscreants steal the rice before it reaches godowns, sending it to black markets in other states. BJP members demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Food Minister KH Muniyappa said low rice usage in North Karnataka caused misuse, asserting the government is taking legal action and will provide Indira Kits with essential items from January 2026.