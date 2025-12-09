MEA on Pakistan Democracy

Pakistan and democracy don’t go together: MEA

New Delhi

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday made a scathing comment on the state of democracy in Pakistan, asserting that “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together.” His remarks came during the weekly media briefing, when asked about the political situation in Pakistan, particularly following the protests over jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Jaiswal said India closely monitors developments in its neighbour but refrained from commenting further, adding, “The less we talk the better.”

The MEA spokesperson’s statement follows mounting political tensions in Pakistan, where Khan, 73, has been imprisoned since 2023 on a corruption conviction and faces multiple cases.

Pakistan military calls Imran Khan ‘mentally ill’

The Pakistan army recently launched a direct attack on Khan, with military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry describing him as “mentally ill” and a “narcissist,” after Khan referred to Army chief Gen. Asim Munir as “mentally unstable” and blamed him for the “complete collapse of the Constitution and rule of law.”

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been demanding regular access for his family and supporters, amid persistent rumours about his health. Authorities recently allowed Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, while PTI supporters staged protests outside the Islamabad High Court and the jail over restrictions on visitation rights.

On Pakistan–Afghanistan border clashes

Separately, when asked about Pakistan–Afghanistan border clashes, Jaiswal expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties in Afghanistan, condemning the attacks and affirming India’s strong support for Afghanistan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and independence.



India urges caution for travel through China India on Monday advised its nationals to exercise discretion while travelling to or transiting through China. The advisory comes over two weeks after an Arunachal Pradesh woman was detained at Shanghai airport when authorities refused to recognise her Indian passport during a transit halt. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India expects China to ensure that Indian travellers are not selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed, and that international travel norms are respected.