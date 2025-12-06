Provide info on non-communicable diseases: MP

Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun urged the Centre to strengthen diagnostic infrastructure, support underserved districts, and address persistent issues faced by NHM contract staff nationwide

Davanagere

MP Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun raised key concerns about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) during the Question Hour in Parliament on Friday, seeking detailed information from Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda. Highlighting the growing burden of NCDs across India, he stressed that early detection and timely intervention are crucial to preventing long-term health complications.

Dr. Mallikarjun urged the Centre to identify underserved districts and ensure they receive priority approval under the PM-ABHIM scheme within a fixed timeframe. He emphasised that improving diagnostic infrastructure should be a national priority, particularly in regions where access to healthcare remains limited.

The MP also demanded that the Union Government guarantee the availability of fully functional diagnostic facilities, including MRI machines, in all designated health centres. Along with equipment installation, he insisted that the mandatory recruitment of qualified technical staff and proper maintenance contracts must be ensured to avoid service interruptions.

Raising another pressing concern, Dr. Mallikarjun called for clarity on the steps being taken to address long-standing issues faced by National Health Mission (NHM) contract workers. Many of these workers, who play a crucial role in delivering preventive and diagnostic services for NCDs, continue to struggle with irregular salaries, lack of social security and disparities in working conditions. He said the government must offer clear updates on measures planned to resolve these challenges.

Pointing to India’s population of 150 crore, the MP noted that using target population data and the percentage of individuals screened for NCDs should become key benchmarks for evaluating the country’s health efforts.

For the third consecutive day in the ongoing Parliament session, Dr. Mallikarjun has been actively voicing issues concerning Karnataka and the Davanagere constituency, notably speaking on BSNL tower installation and matters related to the health sector.