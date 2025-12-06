Muthalik alleges Hate Speech Bill targets Hindutva groups

Pramod Muthalik has launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government, alleging the proposed Hate Speech Bill targets Hindutva groups

Davanagere

Shri Rama Sena national president Pramod Muthalik has accused the Karnataka government of using the proposed Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill to target Hindutva organisations and eliminate their leaders. Addressing a press conference in Davanagere, Muthalik said the Bill was designed to corner Hindus for political gains, particularly to secure Muslim votes. He claimed that the Shriram Sena strongly condemns the legislation.

Muthalik argued that despite a cow slaughter ban, illegal slaughter continues in many areas. In such circumstances, questioning cow slaughter, raising concerns about “love jihad,” or opposing religious conversions under the guise of love should not be considered crimes, he stated. He also questioned whether objecting to unauthorised construction of churches, mosques, or encroachments on cemetery land could be deemed wrong.

He alleged that the government was suppressing the right to question or protest, thereby undermining Hindus and violating the principles of the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He urged BJP and JD(S) MLAs to strongly oppose the Bill in Cabinet meetings and prevent its implementation. The organisation plans to submit appeals to all legislators and exert pressure to block the legislation, Muthalik added.

During the event, Muthalik symbolically tore copies of the Bill to express his anger. Senior leaders of the Shriram Sena, including Parashuram Navinimani, Yashwant, Sridhar, and Madhu, were present at the press conference.